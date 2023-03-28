Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 12,626 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,626 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned 0.56% of FactSet Research Systems worth $86,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FDS opened at $394.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $418.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $421.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

