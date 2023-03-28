Boston Trust Walden Corp Raises Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $103,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 99.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 870,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,274,000 after purchasing an additional 434,799 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 57.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,186,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,827,000 after acquiring an additional 433,479 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 507.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,049,000 after acquiring an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $64,747,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $188.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $208.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). Chubb had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 26.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

