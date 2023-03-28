Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.76

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.75, with a volume of 610015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BORR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.60 million during the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 65.98%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625,213 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,642.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,453,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141,021 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,321,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,178,000. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

