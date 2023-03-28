Bobcoin Trading Down 50.6% This Week (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $988,847.27 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 50.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin launched on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bobcoin is medium.com/@bobeco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

