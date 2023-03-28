Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.48). The business had revenue of C$128.77 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

