BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of ZPW traded down C$0.08 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.85. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,388. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.18. BMO US Put Write ETF has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$14.95.

