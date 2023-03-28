BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:ZWH)

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

ZWH stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$21.55. 14,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.65. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of C$19.75 and a 1 year high of C$23.05.

