BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Price Performance

ZEB stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$33.19. 636,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,094. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$31.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.86.

