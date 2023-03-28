Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 on April 14th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,268,067.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $943,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 468,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,835,061.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.81 per share, with a total value of $178,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,067.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,206.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

