Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.2% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.54. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $132.93.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 153.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone from $69.50 to $69.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.33.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

