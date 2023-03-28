BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the first quarter worth $59,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,235. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $27.45 and a 1-year high of $44.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day moving average of $31.18.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Science & Technology Trust operates as a mutual fund-closed end investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It focuses on investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of science and technology companies.

