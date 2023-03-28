Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.07 Million

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $14.74 or 0.00054678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $258.15 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00132978 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00035996 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001314 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.