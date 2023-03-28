Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $120.52 (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $120.52 or 0.00443602 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $2.33 billion and $160.68 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,183.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00130290 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00029674 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,349,425 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2017 as a result of a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size (8 MB) than Bitcoin (1 MB) and a different transaction ordering method called “canonical transaction ordering” (CTOR). BCH is used as a means of exchange and a store of value and is accepted by merchants and businesses around the world. It was created by a group of individuals and companies led by the open-source software project “Bitcoin ABC” and supported by a large community of users and developers.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.