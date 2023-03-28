BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $194.00 at Bank of America

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Bank of America from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

BioNTech Stock Performance

Shares of BNTX traded down $4.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,545. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $117.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $0.33. BioNTech had a return on equity of 66.45% and a net margin of 55.72%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,768,000 after purchasing an additional 331,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 522.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.29% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

