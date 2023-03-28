BioCardia (BCDA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 29th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia Trading Up 1.9 %

BCDA opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.06. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 9.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

