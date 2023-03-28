BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Short Interest Up 184.3% in March

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a growth of 184.3% from the February 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 43.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BigBear.ai Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of BigBear.ai stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. 4,366,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,728. The stock has a market cap of $276.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.80.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). BigBear.ai had a negative net margin of 78.49% and a negative return on equity of 719.34%. The firm had revenue of $40.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BigBear.ai news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 266,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total transaction of $489,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 902,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,348.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,965.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in BigBear.ai by 344.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,291,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

