Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.10. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $31.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $96,018.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,446.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.9% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,632 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $240,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 723,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 195,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Recommended Stories

