Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Kenmare Resources Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KMRPF opened at $3.94 on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.04.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kenmare Resources (KMRPF)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Kenmare Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenmare Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.