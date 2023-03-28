Berenberg Bank Lowers Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF) Price Target to GBX 760

Kenmare Resources (OTCMKTS:KMRPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.58) to GBX 760 ($9.34) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Kenmare Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KMRPF opened at $3.94 on Friday. Kenmare Resources has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $6.04.

