Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,982 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,428,346 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.91. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

