Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% during the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after purchasing an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,261,000 after purchasing an additional 314,145 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after purchasing an additional 270,902 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 993.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after purchasing an additional 265,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,562,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 661,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,127,599. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $50.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.27.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

