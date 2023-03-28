Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,479 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total value of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.42. 14,510,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,323,090. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.48, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.