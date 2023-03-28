Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 206 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 68,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 22,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 88.1% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.91. 55,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,795. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $46.64 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.