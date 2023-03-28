Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.69. 302,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,982,754. The company has a market cap of $107.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.22. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.03 and a 52-week high of $174.54.

Prologis Increases Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.85.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.