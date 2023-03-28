BCK Partners Inc. Sells 16,907 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

BCK Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of BCK Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BCK Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,530,000 after acquiring an additional 419,722 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,572,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,231,000 after acquiring an additional 126,862 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.59. 361,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.82.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

