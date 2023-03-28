Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on Baxter International from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 2,843,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,499. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,502 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

