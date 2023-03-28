Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 82.6% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Barnwell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $78,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.21. 24,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,158. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.52. Barnwell Industries has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $3.40.

Barnwell Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a return on equity of 53.58% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

Read More

