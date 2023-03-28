Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,658,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 2.30% of Crescent Point Energy worth $90,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. 32.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. 4,954,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,310,513. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.12. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.