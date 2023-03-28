Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 794,589 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,281,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $83,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after acquiring an additional 125,229 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 38,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,171,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of JCI traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.02. 943,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,408. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.72. The company has a market cap of $36.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

