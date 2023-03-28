Bank of Montreal Can Has $128.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $128,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,380,000 after buying an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,665 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.00. 2,427,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,747. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.79. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

