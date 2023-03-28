Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,488,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $96,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPLV. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

SPLV traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 599,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,475. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $55.99 and a twelve month high of $69.82. The company has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.70.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

