Bank of Montreal Can Grows Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,347,176 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 349,902 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $131,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 53.2% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.72. 1,940,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,535,895. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.93. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $142.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 55.08%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,634 shares of company stock valued at $4,512,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAT shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays downgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.