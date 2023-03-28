Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 48.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.13% of Humana worth $86,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,666,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Humana by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total value of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $498.98. 269,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $410.87 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $508.36. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

