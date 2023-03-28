Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 755,197 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 11,112.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 761,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.24% of Snowflake worth $109,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 4.1% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.6% in the third quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Snowflake stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.46. 1,128,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,940. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $246.52.

Insider Activity

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $589.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $8,230,746.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,946. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $1,407,218.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,161.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 186,928 shares of company stock valued at $26,079,959. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.75.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

