B. Riley Trims Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price to $13.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AMPX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amprius Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

