B. Riley Trims Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Target Price to $13.00

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Friday.
Amprius Technologies Price Performance
Shares of AMPX opened at $7.50 on Friday. Amprius Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.15 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amprius Technologies
Amprius Technologies Company Profile
Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amprius Technologies (AMPX)
- 3 High Yields On Breakout Watch With Analyst Tailwinds
- Sanofi, Regeneron Shares Pop On Big News About COPD Treatment
- 3 Financials The Insiders Are Buying
- Can Carnival Cruise Lines Set Sail For New Highs?
- If Safety is Your Concern, Then Take a Look at Sandy Spring Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Amprius Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amprius Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.