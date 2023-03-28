Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.85 and last traded at $61.17. 250,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 961,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.99.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $24.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio consists of Products Overview and Pipeline Overview. The Products Overview includes Auvelity and Sunosi. The Pipeline Overview contain AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14.

