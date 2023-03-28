Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.13

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 28th. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $8.13 or 0.00030118 BTC on exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $939.58 million and approximately $36.32 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00026186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018083 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003665 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00202851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,974.38 or 0.99967279 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,612,959 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 115,612,959.11785972 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.02055818 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 304 active market(s) with $42,855,145.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

