Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Given New C$2.50 Price Target at Cormark

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2023

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVNGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Avanti Helium Stock Up 1.8 %

Avanti Helium stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.12. Avanti Helium has a 12 month low of C$0.45 and a 12 month high of C$1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insider Activity

In other Avanti Helium news, Senior Officer Chris Bakker acquired 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,135.00. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

