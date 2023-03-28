Avalanche Market Capitalization Hits $5.43 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $16.67 or 0.00061320 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion and approximately $157.04 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00041430 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006886 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000741 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001290 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,885,434 coins and its circulating supply is 325,822,714 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

