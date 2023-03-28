Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Up 5%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.83. 312,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 662,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.28.

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.70.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.6% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Autohome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,026,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

