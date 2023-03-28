Australian Unity Office Fund to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AOF)

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.
Australian Unity Office Fund Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
About Australian Unity Office Fund
