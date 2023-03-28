Australian Unity Office Fund Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:AOF)

Australian Unity Office Fund (ASX:AOF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th.

Australian Unity Office Fund Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17.

Australian Unity Office Fund Company Profile

AOF is an ASX-listed REIT that wholly owns a diversified portfolio of nine office properties located across Australian metropolitan and CBD markets in Sydney, Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Canberra.

