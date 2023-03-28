Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 156.21% and a negative net margin of 84.58%. Augmedix updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

AUGX opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of -0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Augmedix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Augmedix by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Augmedix by 577.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 124,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

AUGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.

