Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

TSE AI traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.99. 11,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,569. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$14.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 42.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$520.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.88 price objective on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

See Also

