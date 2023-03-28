ATN International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

ATN International has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. ATN International has a payout ratio of 175.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect ATN International to earn ($0.12) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -700.0%.

ATN International Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.84. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ATN International by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of ATN International by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

