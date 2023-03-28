Asset Dedication LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenret Co LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

VBR stock opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $142.48 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

