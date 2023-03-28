ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a growth of 144.2% from the February 28th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 11,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,493. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 417,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,815 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold & Precious Metals Ltd. engages in the investment in the securities of companies engaged in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, and other precious metals. The company was founded by Charles Engelhard on June 12, 1958 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

