Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Short Interest Down 55.6% in March

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 55.6% from the February 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Arrow Exploration Price Performance

OTCMKTS CSTPF remained flat at C$0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. Arrow Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.25.

Get Arrow Exploration alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Arrow Exploration from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp. operates as a junior oil and natural gas exploration and development company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Its assets are located in Alberta, Canada, and in the Llanos, Magdalena, and Caguan/Putumayo regions, Colombia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.