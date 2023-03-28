Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Gap Down to $11.39

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties shares last traded at $11.17, with a volume of 35,764 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of $995.37 million, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 81.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 191.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter worth $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the second quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.