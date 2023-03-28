Ark (ARK) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.36 Million

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $53.06 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001145 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00009824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000236 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004119 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004634 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003651 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003151 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,922,102 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

