Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 525,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 397,786 shares.The stock last traded at $30.39 and had previously closed at $30.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Arcellx in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $214,343.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,673.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,721 shares of company stock valued at $336,182.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter valued at about $56,317,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,049,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,173 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 115.9% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,465,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,415 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 34.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,769,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after purchasing an additional 450,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

